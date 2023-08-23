Drake once experienced a meeting of the minds like no other.

That’s what the Toronto-born rapper, 36, told the crowd at his L.A. show on Monday when he revisited a once-in-a-lifetime experience he once shared in a tour bus with Lil Wayne and the late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.

While speaking with the audience at his It’s All A Blur tour, Drake was handed one of Bryant’s jerseys on stage by a fan. The timing was especially significant, as it was just a few days before what would have been Bryant’s 45th birthday.

“I’m gonna hold this up, ’cause we gotta show love to Kobe one time,” said Drake in a vid captured by a fan that was shared to social media.

He continued by rallying the audience to cheer for the late NBA icon.

During his second stint at the Crypto.com arena in L.A., Drake shared a touching story of his trip to L.A. when he signed his first record deal, and there was no shortage of famous faces involved.

“When I had to move away from home, move away from my mother, move away from my friends, the first place to ever take me in was Los Angeles, California,” he shared with his fans. “The day I got flown out to get signed… I was on Lil Wayne’s tour bus. I’ll never forget.”

Drake then revealed that Lil Wayne let him listen to one of his most iconic albums of all time first-hand, The Carter III, noting that Wayne then invited Bryant to join the exclusive listening party.

“And that day I got to sit there, and I got to listen to Tha Carter III with Kobe and Lil Wayne.”

Bryant was since spotted supporting Drizzy at one of his 2010 concerts in L.A., with Drake also attending Bryant’s 2016 NBA All-Star game against LeBron James.