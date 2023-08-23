Michael Mann is ready to dive back into the world of “Heat”.

The iconic director, who is about to debut his latest film, “Ferrari”, at the Venice Film Festival next month, spoke with Variety about bringing “Heat 2” to the big screen.

READ MORE: Al Pacino Would Like To See Timothée Chalamet Portray His ‘Heat’ Character In A Prequel Film

Fans have already gotten an idea of what would be in store for the film, which would be based on the novel Heat 2, which Mann published last year.

Despite the title, the novel is actually both a prequel and a sequel to the classic 1995 film starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, following the years before and after the events of the movie.

“In the prequel, I don’t want them to be the same people that they are in the movie,” Mann said. “I want them to be very different. It’s what befalls them — the conflicts, the tragedies that happen to them — that made them into the people they are.”

In the film, De Niro played Neil, a hard-bitten criminal who has kept as few attachments in his life as possible.

“For Neil, it’s the events of the prequel that give him the gospel ‘Don’t have anything in life you can’t walk away from in 30 seconds,’” the director explained.

READ MORE: Venice Film Festival 2023 Surges With Star-Studded Lineup: ‘Priscilla’, ‘Ferrari’ & ‘Maestro’ Shine Despite Strikes

Earlier this year, Deadline reported that Warner Bros. was in negotiations to bring Heat 2 to the big screen, with “Ferrari” star Adam Driver in talks to play the younger Neil.

“You asked me about mortality, but I didn’t really answer,” Mann told Variety. “The thing is, I don’t think about mortality. I’m busy. What good would it do me? If I absolutely had to make ‘Heat 2,’ I wouldn’t have got lost in this beautiful story of Ferrari. And I took two years to write a novel.” He offers a mischievous smile and adds, “Fortunately, it became a New York Times No. 1 bestseller.” Then he says, “The things I’m into are things that fascinate me and keep me moving forward.”

He added, “Don’t misunderstand. I want to make it. But if I don’t, I won’t be incomplete.”