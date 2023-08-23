Lizzo is conjuring up a court case of her own.

In response to the lawsuit being wielded against the Billboard chart-topper from several backup dancers accusing her of creating a toxic workplace and sexual harassment, TMZ has now reported that Lizzo is now entering the legal battlegrounds with a lawsuit of her own.

READ MORE: Lizzo Returns To Instagram Amid Lawsuit Controversy

Lizzo’s geared up with counter-evidence against her former backup dancers, showing photos – obtained by TMZ – of her and the crew having a great time with nude performers at a club in Paris about a month before they were allegedly forced to touch nude dancers against their will in Amsterdam.

The Grammy winner’s attorney, Marty Singer, tells TMZ that the newly surfaced pics show her gang of former dancers “happily carousing” and “gleefully revelling” with topless cabaret performers in Paris during Lizzo’s tour stop.

The starlet’s accusers – Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez – also claim they were forced to attend the topless party in Paris. Still, the pics appear to show them very much enjoying the night.

READ MORE: Lizzo Gets Support From Her Big Grrrls Dancers Amid Lawsuit Controversy

It doesn’t stop there – as a leaked audition tape from Arianna Davis shows the Lizzo accuser raving and ranting about how “amazing” and “beautiful” working with the R&B-Pop singer has been.

Lizzo was since spotted on Monday heading to the studio rocking a solid smile, saying she’s “doing good.”