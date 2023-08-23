Priscilla Presley is sharing her heartbreak.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter teasing director Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla”, Presley opened up about the days before the shocking death of her daughter Lisa Marie.

Lisa Marie died on January 12, 2023, after suffering cardiac arrest, a result of complications from a recent bariatric surgery.

Recalling the days prior, Priscilla said that she and her daughter went to the Chateau Marmont together to celebrate Austin Butler’s Golden Globe win for playing Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic.

“I tripped a little bit because I had these high heels on, and she started laughing so hard. I started laughing,” she said. “We hadn’t even had a drink yet. She goes, ‘Oh my God, Mom, you can’t even have a drink.’ … It was fun, a fun memory. Then we sat down and ordered drinks, and she says, ‘Mom, my stomach hurts really bad.’ We immediately got up and left.”

Just two days later, Priscilla got a call from Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Danny Keough, who told her that her daughter was in the hospital.

“I got right in the car, but she was already gone,” Priscilla said. “I still can’t believe it. I don’t wish this on any mother.”

A memorial service for Lisa Marie was held at Graceland on January 22. She was 54.