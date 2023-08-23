King Charles III has sent a message of condolence to the Governor General, Mary Simon, and the people of Canada amid the devastating wildfires in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.

The Monarch said in a statement, “My wife [Camilla] and I were desperately concerned to learn of the recent states of emergency declared in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia due to wildfires. We recall with great fondness our visit to Yellowknife and the Northwest Territories last year and we can only begin to imagine the heartbreak in those communities as they face this disastrous situation.

“We know that this Summer has been an incredibly difficult one for Canadians everywhere. Severe flooding, devastating fires and deteriorating air quality due to smoke have impacted the country from coast to coast to coast,” he continued.

Charles added, “My wife and I send our deepest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones and we continue to pray for all those who have been displaced, who have lost their homes, businesses or property in such dire circumstances. Our admiration is unbounded for the tireless work of local officials, volunteers and first responders in assisting and protecting their neighbours and communities in the face of such danger and uncertainty.

“The beauty of Canada is not limited to its landscapes; its true beauty lies in the strength and resilience of Canadians and the care and concern they show to one another in the face of adversity.”

On Friday, B.C.’s Premier David Eby declared a provincial state of emergency due to the fast-paced spreading of numerous wildfires across the province.

The B.C. government have since lifted travel restrictions to most fire-affected areas in the Southern Interior, Global News reported.