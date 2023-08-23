Indian web series “Made In Heaven” is the talk of the town for exploring the opulence and the dogmas of Indian society through seven exceptional stories.

But more than that, the show is applauded for a unique casting – Tinetra Haldar.

Haldar joins the team of wedding planners led by Sobhita Dhulipala’s Tara and Arjun Mathur’s Karan in the second season. Haldar, as Meher, is arguably the first trans woman cast in a recurring role in a mainstream Indian series.

Regarding onboarding Trinetra, showrunner Zoya Akhtar tells ET Canada, “Our casting directors found her on Instagram. She’s a doctor. We didn’t really know if she could act or if she’d want to act. So, we contacted her. She sent us a set of tapes — which we loved — and then we asked her if she could audition with us in person. She did two or three scenes and we cast her on the spot.”

Reema Kagti, co-producer with Akhtar, added, “The idea of Meher’s character came from Alankrita Shrivastava (who shares writing credits with Akhtar and Kagti), and we did a lot of research, as we always do for all our characters. We went out and talked to people in the community, and it was very clear to us that we had to try and find a trans actress. And that was when the casting process started. And I think we were lucky to find Trinetra.”

Neeraj Ghaywan, who directed critically acclaimed episodes ‘They Lived Happily Ever After” and “The Heart Skipped A Beat,” said, “We generally do sometimes have new cast and newcomers who have no acting experience. To become this character is a giant leap (for Trinetra). And she’s done it with such aplomb.”

A team of five directors put their heads together to breathe life into this seven-episode series. Speaking to ET Canada about their collaborative efforts, Kagti said, “I think the better argument always wins.”

Ghaywan, the new addition in the second season, added, “I came on board the second season and as an outsider and I saw this process. And how we work is I think we don’t see that, ‘Okay, I’m directing this episode, or I am into this.’ We’ve all sat down with all the episodes together. We discuss everything — not just the writing, there’s also the shooting and the editing. We’ve all been together. So, I think fundamentally what has happened is all our value system and our world views align.”

This season, an episode of “Made In Heaven” ended with gasps of horror as the protagonist bride walked into a toxic and abusive marriage knowingly and willingly. Director Alankrita Shrivastava said, “I’ve seen it at close quarters with a lot of people where women are unable to break out of a toxic and abusive relationship. And, you know, and everyone from the outside always assumes that ‘Why doesn’t she get up and walk out?’ And I think even when we were writing it, we really wanted to explore that it’s not that simple and it doesn’t happen immediately that you’re like or because you get trapped in that cycle, and you don’t actually have that agency to be able to break away. And it takes some time. It just takes longer, and it’s harder.”

Akhtar added, “There’s also a sense of certain times in relationships where the woman feels she can change an awful, abusive human. She feels a certain sympathy for him. She feels ‘Yes, he’s damaged’ and only she understands him. And there’s an empathy and sympathy that stays there.

“But having said that, what I think we wanted to elicit at the end of that episode was the feeling in the audience that says, ‘Don’t do it.’ It means more than she walked out. That would have been simplistic. You see this happen because you see this happen in real life. And if that makes you sick to your stomach, that’s a good thing because you will translate that in real life when you see it happen. But that feeling of, ‘Man, don’t do it, don’t do it, don’t do it,’ is the feeling we wanted to put out.”

Speaking about the love and appreciation they’ve received for the show, Akhtar says, “It’s very validating. It’s very heartening. Of course, you know, you work on something and put things out, and it’s nice when people resonate with it, and people it’s nice if they feel it’s part of them. They see themselves in it, and they learn from it. They understand things about the other that they didn’t know. All of it is positive, like how can you not like it (the applause)? We are very, very grateful.”

“Made In Heaven” is streaming on Prime Video.