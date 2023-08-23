Playing the Witcher isn’t easy.

In an interview with ScreenRant, director Marc Jobst shed some light on why Henry Cavill may have decided to exit Netflix’s fantasy series “The Witcher”.

“Henry does every single beat of his stunts. He won’t even allow a hand. If you’re doing a close-up of a hand grabbing a sword, it has to be his hand,” Jobst said. “That’s draining on your number one, so after three series, I feel, ‘Okay, he’s brought the show into being, and if he feels like he’s done what he can, I trust him.'”

It was announced late last year that Cavill would depart the show after its third season, which premiered its final three episodes on July 27.

The news came not long after it was revealed that the actor would no longer be continuing on as Superman in the DC Universe, following the hiring of James Gunn and Peter Safran as DC’s new co-CEOs.

Prior to that, Cavill had made a cameo as Superman in the Dwayne Johnson-starring “Black Adam”, with apparent plans to continue playing the Man of Steel.

It has been speculated by many that Cavill had left “The Witcher” in order to continue on as Superman.

Since the announcement of his exit, it was announced that Liam Hemsworth will be taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia in “The Witcher” season 4.