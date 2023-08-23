Virgo season is upon us and the Queen of the sixth astrological sign in the zodiac is inviting all her fans to celebrate with her.

As she prepares to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Sept. 4, Beyoncé sent out a special request for her fans who are attending upcoming shows of the “Renaissance Tour”.

“Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22!” the “Break My Soul” singer wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

“We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night,” Beyoncé continued. “Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome. See you there! Your B at RWT.”

Beyoncé Instagram Story

Virgos — and all other signs in attendance — are surely in for a treat! From iconic stars and public figures in the audience to the GRAMMY winner switching things up onstage every performance, the “Renaissance” tour has been taking the world by storm, and the show’s U.S. leg still has more than a month to go!

Solange Knowles recently made an appearance at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland — adjacent to Washington, D.C. — for her big sister’s sold-out stops earlier this month.

The proud auntie was in the audience to watch her niece, Blue Ivy, perform her now-iconic dance sequence during “My Power” alongside her mother, as she has done since joining the tour back in May when the “Renaissance World Tour” kicked off in Paris, France.

Solange shared a video of Blue strutting her stuff on her Instagram Story, writing, “Address me as blue’s auntie only.”

Fans have praised Blue’s inclusion on her mom’s tour, and the “My Power” dance has even become a viral trend on TikTok. At one point last month, the singer’s eldest daughter briefly took a break from her appearance, sitting out of a couple of stops. When she made her return to the stage during the “Renaissance” tour stop at Ford Field in Detroit, the crowd went absolutely wild. Beyoncé had a proud mother moment as she joined the people of the arena as they began to chant “Blue.”

Beyoncé has also praised her daughter for joining her onstage, taking to her Instagram to celebrate her achievement when she first made an appearance.

“My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” she captioned the Instagram post, which led with a picture of Blue front and centre stage.

And the “Cranes in the Sky” songstress was one of the many famous faces that graced FedEx Field to watch Beyoncé perform that weekend. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff took to social media to thank the singer for a “fun date night.”

The 58-year-old vice president looked flawless for her date night out with her husband, wearing a shimmery gold collared LaQuan Smith blouse with long white flared-out pants, gold heels and a circular necklace. For the concert outing, Emhoff rocked a black suit, white shirt and black-and-white sneakers.

Designer Smith opened up about the look to Vogue, saying, “My brand is all about dressing powerful and strong women. Having Vice President Kamala Harris attend Beyoncé’s tour and wear a custom show look by me is an incredible moment. Two powerhouses uniting!”

Beyoncé’s next stop will be at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Aug. 24. The singer will play on through the rest of the month and into early September before taking a small break after her Sept. 4 birthday. The tour picks back up on Sept. 11 and will go on until its final stop at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 1.

