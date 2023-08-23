HBO has revealed the premiere date and trailer for Season 2 of “The Gilded Age”.

This new season, spanning eight episodes transports viewers to Easter morning 1883. The narrative follows Bertha Russell’s (Carrie Coon) quest for a coveted Academy of Music box, spurring her to challenge Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy) and the established order.

READ MORE: Emily Blunt On Running Into Neighbour Matt Damon In His Slippers: ‘Haven’t Seen Him In Regular Shoes For A While’

‘The Gilded Age’ — Photo: Barbara Nitke/HBO

George Russell (Morgan Spector) confronts his own battles, grappling with a growing steel plant union in Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) discreetly teaches at a girls’ school, Ada (Cynthia Nixon) embarks on an unexpected courtship and the Scott family heals from a startling revelation in Brooklyn. Peggy (Denée Benton) channels her activism by collaborating with T. Thomas Fortune (Sullivan Jones) at the NY Globe.

‘The Gilded Age’ Season 2 — Photo: Barbara Nitke/HBO

The cast for this season boasts an impressive lineup, including talents like Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald and John Douglas Thompson. The show’s creator, Julian Fellowes, spearheads the project as writer and executive producer, while Sonja Warfield also serves as a writer and executive producer.

READ MORE: HBO Denies ‘The Idol’ Season 2 Cancellation Reports Amid Backlash: ‘It Hasn’t Been Determined’

‘The Gilded Age’ Season 2 — Photo: Barbara Nitke/HBO

Michael Engler directs and executive produces, with Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Bob Greenblatt and Salli Richardson-Whitfield also on board as executive producers.

“The Gilded Age” premieres on October 29 on HBO Max.