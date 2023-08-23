Michael Jordan still doesn’t sound very approving of his son’s relationship.

On the latest episode of their “Separation Anxiety” podcast, the former NBA star’s son Marcus and girlfriend Larsa Pippen talked about the reaction to their false engagement news.

Earlier this summer, Jordan was asked by TMZ whether he approved of his son dating the ex-wife of his fellow teammate Scottie Pippen, to which he bluntly replied, “No.”

Last weekend, TMZ caught up with Marcus and asked about a possible wedding date, to which he replied it’s “in the works.”

As it turns out, though, the couple aren’t quite engaged yet, so news about a wedding being planned came as a surprise to friends and family.

“I had 100 calls and text messages of people congratulating us,” Larsa said on the podcast.

Marcus revealed that one of those people who messaged him was his dad, though he didn’t reveal what Jordan had written.

“I responded in a cheeky way… It’s a tough question to answer, obviously, it’s something we’ve been discussing a lot lately,” Marcus said.

Larsa then confirmed, “We’re not engaged. But you did give me a promise ring.”

“I definitely gave you a promise ring,” Marcus said. “Speaking of the ring, I had so many jewellers reach out to me in terms of, ‘Hey, are you ready? Do you want a bigger stone? How big do you want to go?’ So I think the tagline of our wedding is: ‘It’s in the works.'”

The couple confirmed that they do plan on tying the knot, but that getting married is not currently a “priority” for them.