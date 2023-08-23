Zendaya is setting the record straight about that viral Law Roach clip.

In March, Zendaya’s longtime stylist Roach announced his retirement, before a video of him looking confused while searching for a seat next to the actress at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week runway show fuelled rumours the pair had split.

Roach confirmed to Elle that his new official role is Zendaya’s creative director, with Zendaya speaking further about the incident in the magazine’s September 2023 issue.

“When it happened, I said, ‘Oh no, I hope people don’t try to create something from this,’” Zendaya recalled.

“We’re so used to sitting together that he didn’t know where to go,” she went on. “But obviously, people want to assume the worst of the situation, which is not always easy to deal with and hurtful.”

“I ride super hard for my team, especially for people I love,” the “Euphoria” star — who got stuck in traffic with Roach, so ended up rushing to the front row — insisted.

“[Roach is] involved in every fashion contract, everything I do. If I have an opportunity where he can come with me, he’s always going to be there. He’s always been my creative director in a sense, and he continues to fill that role, because it’s more than just clothes on a red carpet. It’s a bigger thing.”

Zendaya. CREDIT: ELLE Magazine/ Steven Klein

Roach told the mag, “Our relationship is like family, so I don’t think I’m going anywhere—and even if I wanted to, she wouldn’t let me.

“I’m grateful that people like the work and understand the story. And I’m grateful for her giving me the opportunity to shine.

“It’s not often that such a big superstar like that is very generous and understanding when someone wants to basically step out. She’s been one of my biggest supporters.”

Elle‘s September 2023 issue hits newsstands nationwide on August 29.