If, like most of Canada, you weren’t the lucky swathe of Swifties who earned a pre-sale ticket for her upcoming “Eras Tour” Toronto dates in 2024, you can thank streaming platforms like Prime Video for providing you with a swift distraction while you wait for a chance to steal a spot at Rogers Centre.

It’s no secret that ticket prices for the music industry’s current ruling Queen’s tour are mind-bogglingly high – but you can still enjoy relatively affordable Swift content with Prime Video! The best thing about these options is they’re available with a free trial of the subscription service, so swiping your credit card isn’t immediately necessary.

ET Canada has compiled a list of some of the best Swiftie documentaries online to watch from the comfort of your bedroom to relieve you from this “Cruel Summer” of limited Taylor tickets and hour-long online queues.

This hour-long doc paints Swift’s masterful transition from country crooner to bonafide pop royalty.

This doc follows Swift’s Nashville roots, highlighting her slow-burn shot to superstardom and how she became one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful artists before age 30.

This award-winning Netflix doc includes vulnerable footage of the superstar discussing her views on politics, fame and other deeply personal subject matter.

If you can’t see the tour live, you might as well see her iconic Reputation Tour from the comfort of your own home on Netflix.

Set to hit Prime Video on September 15; this romantic psychological-thriller teased the first taste of Swift’s re-release from her 2017 album Reputation – a hypnotic re-doing of her #1 hit “Look What You Made Me Do”.

Prime Video users can also browse high-quality karaoke tracks from Swift’s hit-filled catalogue! Tracks include her inescapable throwbacks like “Love Story” and “Blank Space”, so you can host your own karaoke parties at home and sing along to all roster of iconic singles in case you miss your chance to hit up the Toronto venue next year.

This coming-of-age tale follows the story of Belly as she steps into her own while dealing with a triangular love story. It’s also jam-packed with Swiftie music, including another Reputation re-recording of her soft-pop jam, “Delicate”.