Chip and Joanna Gaines have a new reality show in the works.

On Wednesday, the couple’s Magnolia Network announced they are developing a new roller skating dance competition for U.S. streaming service Max.

“Putting on a pair of roller skates is like reuniting with your childhood. There’s just something about it that appeals to everyone,” Chip and Joanna Gaines said in the announcement. “Kids, adults and everyone in between will have fun watching these talented crews come together and skate their hearts out, and we are so excited to bring this nostalgic competition to life.”

With the couple serving as executive producers, the planned series is described as a “nostalgic, family-friendly competition featuring the top roller-skating crews in America.”

The show will feature the best skaters from around America, with teams hailing from Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York and St. Louis.

The Gaineses launched Magnolia Network as a cable channel in January 2022, replacing the DIY Network.

Later in 2022, with the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, select programming from Magnolia Network was added to the streamer then called HBO Max.

Currently, Magnolia Network carries a slate of personality-driven home design and other programming, including “Fixer Upper”, ” “Mind for Design”, “Barnwood Builders” and more.