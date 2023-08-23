Rumours have been swirling online that the friendship between country singer Morgan Wade and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” long-timer Kyle Richards has taken a romantic turn after Richards’ separationg from husband Mauricio Umansky.

That rumour didn’t emerge out of nowhere, but was sparked by Richards’ appearance in Wade’s music video for her single “Fall In Love With Me”, in which the “RHOBH” star plays the singer’s love interest.

Speaking with People, Wade is happy to shut down the rumour entirely.

“We’re friends,” she said. “The Internet’s a dumb place.”

Their friendship, unlikely as it may appear, began when Richards referenced one of Wade’s songs on social media, leading Wade to get in touch.

Since then, they’ve grown close, with Wade telling People she’s been leaning on Richards as she prepares to undergo a double mastectomy after testing positive for the RAD51D gene, placing her at high risk of developing breast cancer.

“She helped me connect with some really good surgeons,” said Wade.

“We were talking about that and then she had the idea of us doing a documentary and following all this stuff, so we’ve been out and about. She’s just really been there for me with all that,” she continued.

“It’s just been such a great friendship,” she added. “I know that if Kyle vouches for you, you’re a good person.”

“She’s extremely smart when it comes to business and how to mentally ignore s**t,” she explained Wade. “The thing about Kyle is people see her on reality television, but I’ve got to meet her outside of that, and I don’t watch the show so it’s not like I’m seeing this perspective of her. I’ve seen her in real life and she’s been such a great person to have in my corner to help me navigate stuff. I didn’t have anybody like that, and all this stuff was so new to me.”