Drizzy shows seem to be the place for those seeking a new luxury accessory.

Bestowing his fans with yet another high-value bag – previously gifting a fan with a pink Birkin at a show in L.A. last week during his “It’s All A Blur” tour – this time, the Billboard record-breaker, 36, handed a Chanel bag out to a lucky fan last night during his Crypto.com Arena show.

READ MORE: Drake Remembers Meeting Kobe Bryant On Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus During First Trip To L.A.

Drake just gave a Chanel bag away for his last night in LA. #IAABtour pic.twitter.com/d60TeY3K5G — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 23, 2023

On a birthday they’ll surely never forget, Drake gifted a Chanel bag to a fan while saying: “It’s your birthday? Happy Birthday!”

Making sure the moment was perfect, the Toronto-born rapper continued: “Before I hand her the bag, we gotta play the song that goes with the bag,” before switching the song to his track “Child’s Play”, which lyrically winks and nods to the French luxury brand: “I give Chanel out like a hug.”

READ MORE: Drake Walks Out With LeBron James And Bronny At Los Angeles Tour Stop Following Bronny’s Cardiac Arrest

Who knows what fans will receive on the next stops of his “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 Savage – Las Vegas, Houston, Miami and Toronto – finishing things off in Ohio on October 7.