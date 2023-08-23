Click to share this via email

Locking lips with Jennifer Lawrence was a memorable experience for Andy Cohen.

During his “Ask Andy” roundup on Monday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live”, the Bravo producer, 55, raved about his kiss with the Oscar-winning actress last June.

The two shared a smooch after Lawrence playfully quipped that Cohen has kissed “John Mayer, but you’ve never kissed me,” leading to the spicy moment, which Cohen said he’d love to have “consensually.”

Now, Cohen is revisiting the moment of affection, describing it as “really nice.”

Andy Cohen and Jennifer Lawrence — Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

After they laid one on another, Lawrence questioned the “Real Housewives” producer whether his genitals “moved” or “did anything.”

Cohen didn’t beat around the bush, responding: “I’m hard as a rock. I’m bone hard.”

It’s not the first A-lister Cohen has shared an on-air kiss with, once enjoying a smooch with John Mayer after he helped celebrate his 50th birthday with a live performance on “WWHL”.

However, despite clearly enjoying the embrace, Cohen told Howard Stern in June that although they “love each other,” their relationship is “not sexual.”