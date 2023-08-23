Brian Austin Green is feeling like life begins at 50 now that he’s just crossed the mid-century mark.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum reflecting on recently turning 50, and welcoming a baby with partner Sharna Burgess of “Dancing With the Stars” fame.

“Being in this amazing new relationship that I’m in, having a 14-month-old, for me, it’s exciting because I honestly feel like I’ve started the second half of my life,” Green explained.

“Not that I’m expecting it to go until I’m 100, but I’m treating it like it would,” he continued. “The first half of my life, what I’ve done so far, I’ve done so much, I’ve lived so much life. And so the concept, to me, of I get a whole another one of those without going to school, dealing with the awkward stuff, finding who I am, finding my self-confidence, finding all of those things, I just get to start it right now. It’s amazing. It’s such a blessing. So it’s exciting for me. But I understand how people that get older and feel like they haven’t lived enough life in the first half, they go through that period of like midlife crisis. And because they’re not necessarily emotionally ready to start that second half. So I get it. I understand that. But I’m so thankful that I’m not there. I’m so thankful that I’ve had the life that I’ve had.”

Green is also the father of five: son Kassius Lijah, 21, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil; sons Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 7, shared with ex-wife Megan Fox; and new arrival Zane Walker, born in June 2022.

“Yeah, I’m a lifer. I am. I’m going to get a prison tattoo,” Green joked of having kids whose ages span 20 years.

“It’s the clock with no hands because it’s just a life sentence,” he added. “Because I’m 50 now and I have a 14-month-old. So I am, like my manager is going through the whole empty nest thing. She has three kids. Like, I’m nowhere near that. I’ve got I’ve got at least 18 more years. At least 18.”

‌Meanwhile, Green was also happy to reveal that the neurological issues he’d experienced, the result of a 2014 car crash, were now behind him.

His health, he said, is “amazing. I feel great. I haven’t had any issues at all. I am hopeful that that is, that I’m beyond that situation because neurological stuff is no is no joke… when you’re younger you don’t think about brain health. You think about like, I’m going to the gym and I’m working out, so I want to eat right for that. But you don’t think about this up here. And when when your brain disconnects from everything, it doesn’t matter how strong you are, that’s all done. It’s this is the computer. This is what runs everything. So when this isn’t working correctly, it’s terrifying. So I’m out of it. I’ve made a full recovery, thank goodness. I didn’t have I didn’t have anything physical that led up to it. I didn’t have any, like a stroke that I had to recover from physically. It was, I had to recover like it was a stroke, but it was honestly just sort of cleaning out my body and dietary changes I needed to make and and things like that, getting rid of inflammation in my body. So for people that don’t do it, go. Go to a kinesiologist or go somewhere and find out what it is you’re allergic to and make those changes in your body before before it comes back to haunt you.”