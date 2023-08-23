Click to share this via email

Kylie Jenner painted Italy red in a look suited for a pin-up princess on Tuesday night.

Dropping the pics to Instagram last night, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, who is rumoured to be still entangled in a casual romance with Timotheé Chalamet, was living la dolce vita in a set of new spicy pics.

The mom-of-two sinched her waist in a champagne-coloured lacey corset while donning a daring satin red bra, which stunned on social media. The pics come about after Jenner recently admitted to getting implants.

She tied the laced-up look with a low-rise skirt and white stiletto heels, keeping her hair picture-perfect in a stylish bun with two strands of hair draping her face.

Her trip to the pasta peninsula was perfectly captioned with: “🍷🍝🇮🇹🤍🤍🤍”.

The reality star strutted onto a jetplane and beamed off to Perugia, Italy, with her daughter Stormi, 5, just a few days after ringing in her 26th birthday in Los Angeles.

It was a family fiasco, with Jenner taking over Italy with her mom, Kris, and her half-sister Khloé Kardashian and Khloé’s daughter, True, 5.

The Insta photos come after the youngest Jenner shared picnic pics of herself snacking on biscuits and sipping wine while Italy’s sunrays hit her flowy, sheer dress.