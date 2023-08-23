Ivy Snitzer, who served as Gwyneth Paltrow’s body double in the 2001 comedy “Shallow Hal”, is speaking about how she later developed a serious eating disorder.

Interviewed by The Guardian, Snitzer — who has just 20 when she worked on the film, said she felt “really comfortable” while making the film, with her body filmed in scenes in which Paltrow — who wore a padded bodysuit and prosthetics — didn’t show her face.

However, just two years after her experience on the film, she began “technically starving to death,” which she attributes to the movie itself.

“It didn’t occur to me that the film would be seen by millions of people,” she explained. “It was like the worst parts about being fat were magnified.”

According to Snitzer, she would be harassed on the street by people accusing her of promoting obesity, due to stating in a promotional interview for the film that, “It is not the worst thing in the world to be fat.”

“I got really scared,” she admitted. “I was like, maybe I’m done with the concept of fame, maybe I don’t want to be an actor. Maybe I’ll do something else.”

Her thoughts about her own body image began to change. “I’m sure I wanted to be small and not seen. I’m sure that’s there, but I don’t ever remember consciously thinking about it,” she said.

Ultimately, she added, “I hated my body the way I was supposed to, I ate a lot of salads. I had eating disorders that I was very proud of.”

In 2003, she underwent gastric band surgery, and also began over exercising, purging and restricting calories. “It didn’t occur to me that I was supposed to be ashamed of those behaviors,” she said, revealing she experience a complication from her surgery.

“I got a torsion — like dogs get and then die,” revealing she found it difficult to eat solid food, or to keep anything down. “I was so thin you could see my teeth through my face and my skin was all grey,” she said.

“I was just so b***hy all the time. I kind of alienated a lot of my friends. My mother was also dying; it was bleak. Humans shouldn’t have to experience how very bleak that particular time in my life was,” she recalled

Snitzer told The Guardian that she’s since come to realize that, regardless of the size of her body, she’s still who she’s always been.

“I was always my personality,” she adds. “I’ve always been a personality in this body.”