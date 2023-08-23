Michael Oher has been keeping his lawyers busy, with People reporting on a new legal filing this week claiming that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy had not shared any financial information with him in nearly two decades, with Oher alleging he “has been kept in the dark” the whole time.

Oher sued his puportedly adoptive parents — whose story was dramatized in 2009 Oscar winner “The Blind Side” — last week, alleging they never actually adopted him, but instead tricked him into signing a document placing him into a conservatorship. He’s asking that conservatorship, which began when he was 18, be ended.

In his new filing, the retired NFL player is seeking an accounting of his finances in order to determine how much money they’ve made from his name, giving the Tuohys a two-week deadline to comply.

Legal experts have noted how unusual it is to place someone with no mental or physical disabilities into a conservatorship; however, conservators are required by law to file an initial accounting of the finances of the person placed within that conservatorship, and continue to make annual filings for the duration of the conservatorship. Oher alleges that never happened.

“[The Tuohys] have failed to file the first accounting and have failed to timely file a single accounting for the last 19 years,” Oher’s attorneys wrote.

Because there was no accounting, Oher’s lawyers state that he was then “forced to rely on the verbal assurances from his co-conservators” about his finances.

Oher alleges that the Tuohy’s and their two children were paid $250,000 from the movie — which earned more than $300 million at the box office — in addition to 2.5 per cent in residuals.

Oher’s latest legal filing also claims that he “was excluded from knowing the full extent of any contracts negotiated on his behalf by his co-conservators, that he has no knowledge of the income generated through said contracts, and that he has no knowledge of the income generated from the co-conservators’ use of his name, likeness, and image.”

The filing adds, “Instead of protecting that asset and ensuring that [Oher] received the full benefits therefrom, the co-conservators [Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy] took this asset and have used it to enrich themselves at [Oher’s] expense.”

The Tuohys have denied making that much money from the film, with the couple’s lawyer accusing Oher of attempting a $15 million “shakedown.”