Diddy is set to release his first new music in more than 15 years, and he’s bringing some famous friends along for the ride.

Earlier this week, the rapper/music mogul unveiled a trailer announcing his first new album in well over a decade.

The trailer features highlights from the making of the upcoming release, titled The Love Album: Off the Grid.

“I present to you my new album. The Love Album: Off the Grid,” Diddy wrote on Instagram, alongside the trailer, alson announcing the new album will drop on Sept. 15.

“R&B is alive!” he added.

In addition to Diddy, the trailer also includes Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Mary J. Blige, who’ll presumably be featured on the new LP.

“Why am I doing this? Especially with the success that I’ve had, especially where my life is, how stressful and treacherous this music industry is. Why would I just come back in here and have to do something that I don’t have to do?” he asks in the video. “My heart has been broken. I’ve still got that question of, like, ‘Am I ever gonna love again?'”

The Love Album: Off the Grid is Diddy’s first studio album since 2006’s Play.