Get ready for a fourth adventure from the The Expendables, featuring bloodier violence and an R-rating.

That’s the primary message set forth in a new trailer for the upcoming sequel, “Expend4bles”, in which Sylvester Stallone and the mercenary team reassembles — in addition to a few new faces.

“Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran and Andy Garcia,” notes the synopsis.

READ MORE: ‘The Expendables 4’ Trailer: Sylvester Stallone And His Elite Mercenary Team Reunite After Nearly A Decade

“Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table,” the synopsis continues. “But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give ‘new blood’ a whole new meaning.”

That certainly comes through in the trailer, which hypes the film’s R-rating and offers a sneak peek at some of the brutally violent, blood-splattering action sequences.

According to Stallone, who directed the first film, he’s decided to step back a bit and hand the reins to co-star Jason Statham.

Megan Fox as Gina, Andy Garcia as Marsh and Jacob Scipio as Galan in The Expendables 4. Photo Credit: Yana Blajeva

READ MORE: Jason Statham Jokes About ‘Abandonment’ As Sylvester Stallone Hands Off The ‘Expendables’ Franchise

“I heard it turned out pretty good,” Stallone told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2022. “Jason Statham is 80 per cent of it. He’s happy with it.”

“The Expend4bles” explodes into theatres on Sept. 22.