Florence Pugh is among the stars of “Oppenheimer”, playing Jean Tatlock, lover of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), a relatively small role in the film.

In an interview with MTV UK, Pugh reveals that when director Christopher Nolan first offered her the part, he said he’d understand if she passed due to how small it was.

“I didn’t really know what was going on or what it was that was being made,” Pugh said.

“Except I knew that Chris really, really wanted me to know that it wasn’t a very big role, and he understands if I don’t want to come near it. And I was like, ‘Doesn’t matter. Even if I’m a coffee maker at a café in the back of the room, let’s do it,’” she continued.

According to Pugh, they subsequently met in person in New York City. “I remember he apologized by the size of the role. I was like, ‘Please don’t apologize,” Pugh added.

“And then he said, ‘We’ll send you the script, and honestly, you just read it and decide if it’s like… I completely understand the sizing thing.’ And I remember that evening when I got the script being like, ‘I don’t need to… I know I’m going to do it.’”