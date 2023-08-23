Sam Smith is a big fan of Vancouver — and Canada in general.

During Smith’s show at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Tuesday, reported Daily Hive, the singer took to the stage wearing a custom Canucks Pride jersey with his name and the number 23 emblazoned on the back, which he eventually took off and tossed into the crowed.

At one point in the show — the final Canadian date on their Gloria tour — Smith addressed the audience.

“I can’t tell you — I promise I don’t say this all the time. But I can’t tell you how much I love this city. I love this city so much,” they said.

“I swear to God, these shows in Canada have been the best of the entire tour,” Smith added. “The energy every night has been incredible.”

Prior to the concert, Smith spent the day venturing around Vancouver.

Taking to Instagram, they shared some photos of a delicious meal at Chinatown noodle house Fat Mao.