Mayim Bialik has a message for people in her age group: get a colonoscopy!

The 47-year-old “Big Bang Theory” alum posted a video and a few selfies on Instagram, in which she’s wearing a hospital gown about to undergo a colonoscopy.

“It’s not terribly fun getting older. Especially when you have to get a routine colonoscopy and really wish you didn’t have to,” she wrote.

READ MORE: Ken Jennings Crosses Picket Line To Host ‘Jeopardy!’ As Mayim Bialik Stands With WGA Strikers

“Well, I’m sharing this because: 1. Let’s remove the stigma of routine things that we really should not have problems as a society talking about – ignoring things doesn’t make them go away! Also let’s not be Puritanical about colonoscopies. It’s a thing. 2. It wasn’t bad at all. 3. I have tips to share another time to help you not have it be so bad. 4. Please don’t put off taking care of your body. It’s connected with your mind and your mental and emotional well-being. Be proactive,” she added.

She then shared a followup video to let her followers know how it all went.

“Okay, I am home. I have survived the colonoscopy,” she shared, but admitted that “the prep can be daunting.”

READ MORE: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings Have Only Met Twice In Person Since Joining ‘Jeopardy!’

“This is one of those things a lot of people put off,” she added. “And I highly recommend you do not put it off if you are of the age they recommend a colonoscopy… preventative care in this arena is very important.”

She concluded by saying, “It’s not as scary as you anticipate. I survived and you can, too.”