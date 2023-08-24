Kevin Hart has been left in a wheelchair after unsuccessfully taking on a former NFL running back in a race.

The comedian took to Instagram on Wednesday to tell fans they’d likely see him in a wheelchair after he injured himself while challenging ex-New England Patriots star Stevan Ridley to a 40-yard dash.

Hart told the camera, “Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real. To all my men, women out there that are 40 years old and above, it’s not a game.

“Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it.

“I’m in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff… and I was told to sit my ass down,” the 44-year-old continued.

Hart went on, “This debate was based off who’s faster. Those that know me know, I’m pretty fast. Stevan said, ‘Kevin, there ain’t no way you’re gonna beat me.’ Stevan is an ex-NFL running back, played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy… [So] we get out there, we go run the 40-yard dash.

“Guys, I blew all my s**t,” Hart revealed, sharing of his injuries: “I tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn, I don’t know what that is but I tore them, I tore those, too. I can’t walk.”

He insisted, “What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s**t ever, now I can’t walk.

“What was I thinking, son? I’ve got to be the stupidest man alive.

“It is what it is man, this is life.”

Hart captioned the video, “44 and sitting my ass down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f**k am I doing???? I blew my s**t… I’m done. FML.”

Will Smith was among those commenting on the post, writing: “Getting older is REAL!! Heal Up, Kev!!”

Dwayne Johnson added, “In tore my adductor [sic] off my pelvis during a wrestling match. True story. You’ll be fine. You’ll grow a 3rd ball but you’ll be fine 😂 Heal up 💪🏾”