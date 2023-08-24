Click to share this via email

The actors strike is bringing old colleagues back together.

On Wednesday, members of the “Glee” cast reunited on the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket line in Hollywood, including Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, Darren Criss and more.

Morris posted photos from the picket line on Instagram, posing for photos with her old co-stars, and holding up a picket sign paying tribute to the late Naya Rivera.

The sign featured a picture of Rivera as her “Glee” character Santana, with the quote, “The only straight I am is straight-up broke.”

Rivera died in July 2020 while boating with her son Josey.

Other cast members who showed up on the pick line included Jenna Ushkowitz, Dot-Marie Jones, Becca Tobin, Iqbal Theba and Vanessa Lengie.

Series creator Brad Falchuk was also on hand to support the strike actions.

In one video posted to Instagram, Criss and McHale danced and sang along to a muted song while others bobbed to the music.

Dianna Agron wasn’t at the picket line, but showed her support with heart emojis in the comments of Morris’ post.

The writers strike has been ongoing since May, while the actors guild went on strike on July 14, both demanding new contracts to address issues ranging from the size of writers rooms, pay scales, residuals, streaming viewership data and protections regarding A.I.