Leonardo DiCaprio appeared to enjoy another date day in Santa Barbara, California earlier this week.

The “Titanic” actor, 48, was seen out with model Vittoria Ceretti, 25, on Tuesday, with the pair grabbing ice cream and iced coffee in photos shared by Page Six.

DiCaprio attempted to go incognito, as per usual, wearing a blue face mask and baseball cap.

Ceretti also went for a casual look in a pair of black shorts and white sweater, which she later took off and tied around her waist.

According to the Daily Mail, the Italian model has split from her husband Matteo Milleri, whom she married in 2020. She’s friends with Gigi Hadid, who DiCaprio has been romantically linked to on and off for months.

READ MORE: Paul McCartney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese & More Attend Star-Studded Party To Celebrate Robert De Niro’s 80th Birthday

READ MORE: Leonardo DiCaprio, Issa Rae and More Stars React to SAG-AFTRA Strike: ‘I Stand in Solidarity With My Guild’

DiCaprio was recently linked to Indian-British model Neelam Gill, but she took to Instagram to shut down the romance rumours.

She wrote, “Just to clear up any rumours… I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame.’

“In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now.

“The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity, is because I have been there with my partner. I hope this clears up the false stories.”