Howie Mandel is coming to his fellow “America’s Got Talent” judge’s defense amid rumours Heidi Klum restricts herself to a 900-calorie-per-day diet.

On Wednesday, Klum took to her Instagram Story to combat reports of her eating habits.

“I just got home and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories,” the 50-year-old model began. “I want to say, I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life, and don’t believe everything that you read. So, I don’t count my calories.”

ET’s Denny Directo spoke with Mandel via Zoom on Wednesday, where he agreed that the reports of Klum’s diet couldn’t be more wrong.

“Nobody eats more than Heidi Klum,” Mandel began, before joking she was asked to leave the country of Italy because she was creating a pasta shortage while on vacation.

Mandel confirmed, “She does eat, I am a witness to it. She should be in the Guinness Book of World Records for someone who can consume that many calories and stay that fit.”

As for where Klum’s diet rumours began, the “AGT” judge shared that she did reveal her true weight after being asked to use a scale by a fan — which showed she weighs 138 pounds — and commentators jumped to conclusions from that number.

“Someone asked me how much I weighed and I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed and, I don’t know, people just put things together and just write a bunch of crap,” Klum said.

Heidi Klum denies reporting that she only eats 900 calories a day: “I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life,” pic.twitter.com/PeLK817Quc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2023

Noting how the false rumours about her diet began to spread like wildfire, Klum said, “People just make up stories. One person writes it and then everyone jumps on it.”

The model went on to preach that a 900-calorie-per-day diet is unhealthy and warned that this narrative about her could have negative implications for her fans’ health.

“It’s really sad because, you know, people read that and they think that and possibly follow that, and that’s not good for [them],” Klum said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or call 1-800-931-2237.

MORE FROM ET:

Howie Mandel Reacts to Backlash Over Sofia Vergara Single Status Joke

Howie Mandel Jokes About Sofia Vergara’s Single Status Amid Divorce

‘AGT’ Week 4: Howie Mandel Slams Golden Buzzer for Hypnotic Dance Crew

Andy Cohen Shares Howie Mandel’s Texts to Him After ‘WWHL’ Comments