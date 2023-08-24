Click to share this via email

Billy Ray Cyrus and his fiancée, Firerose, have made their red carpet debut.

The couple, who began dating in 2021 after the release of their collab “New Day”, hit up the 6th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Honors at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday night.

Cyrus, 61, with a nearly 30-year age difference with the Australian singer, 34, rocked cowboy hats as they made their relationship red carpet official.

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus — Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Firerose, who got engaged to the “Achey Breakey Heart” singer in late 2022, rocked a glam-rock sequin jacket with ripped black jeans and a bedazzled buckled belt.

They later took the stage for a performance at the celeb-filled event, which included attendees like Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill, Carly Pearce and rapper Nelly.

Cyrus, who began seeing Firerose after he split from his ex-wife Tish Cyrus after 28 years of marriage, met the musician on the set of his daughter’s Disney series, “Hannah Montana”, in 2010.

Tish Cyrus also appears to be stepping into a new love story, as she recently wed “Prison Break” actor Dominic Purcell on August 19 in Malibu, California.

Billy Ray and Tish share four kids – Miley Cyrus, 30, Braison Cyrus, 29, Noah Cyrus, 23 and adopted Brandi Cyrus, 36 and Trace Cyrus, 34 in 1993. He also shares a son, Christopher Cody, 31, from his previous relationship with Kristin Luckey.