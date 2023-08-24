Sometimes a mom’s gotta do what a mom’s gotta do.

Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola, 52, recently revisited the time she had to ground her 16-year-old daughter Romy after she went viral on TikTok for attempting to charter a helicopter.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter to promote her upcoming film “Priscilla” — which follows the love story between Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu — Coppola said the whole situation isn’t what she “hoped for.”

“We were raised to be so private and social media is so opposite of how I grew up,” she explained. “So, it was the best way for her to be rebellious.”

Coppola would have preferred if her parenting wasn’t in the public eye, sharing: “I got a lot of compliments on her filmmaking. And comedy. She’s funny. But people discussing my parenting publicly is not what I would’ve hoped for.”

Back in March, Romy took to TikTok in a since-deleted clip to make the fact that she was grounded public.

Coppola’s daughter then explained that she was grounded because she “tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend.”

Romy then went on to explain that her parent’s biggest rule was for her not to have any public social media accounts. When explaining why, she flashed a Grammy award to the camera and stated: “Because they don’t want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok is not gonna make me famous, so it doesn’t really matter.”

She even said her parents were never home, so her babysitter’s boyfriend, Ari, was her “replacement parents.”

The Oscar-winning director shares her daughters Romy and Cosima, 12, with her musician husband Thomas Mars.