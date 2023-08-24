A new crisis is facing “The Morning Show”.

On Thursday, Apple TV+ debuted the new trailer for the third season of the Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon series, promising more drama than ever.

READ MORE: ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3: First Look Of The Gripping Drama Starring Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon

Photo: Apple TV+

According to the official description, “the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan (Jon Hamm) takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom,” according to an official synopsis from the streamer.”

Photo: Apple TV+

While the characters vie for control of the morning show, the network faces a sudden crisis when the lights go out during a broadcast.

“We’re off the air,” Witherspoon’s Bradley says, as Aniston’s Alex asks, “What’s happening?”

READ MORE: ‘The Morning Show’: Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Get A Lifeline In Dramatic Season 3 Teaser

Photo: Apple TV+

As is quickly discovered, the network has been the target of a cyberattack, with all the employees’ dark secrets potentially ready to leak into the public.

“Certain things may come to light. Personal things that were never meant to be shared,” Bradley says.

“Let all the secrets come out. They did not protect me,” Alex says, to which her co-host responds, “They didn’t protect you… But I did.”

Photo: Apple TV+

Along with Hamm’s character, the new season also sees “The Good Wife” star Julianna Margulies return after joining the cast in season 2.

“You broke every rule! How do you sit in that chair every night?” she tells Bradley in the trailer.

“The Morning Show” season 3 premieres Sept. 13 on Apple TV+.