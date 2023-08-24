Click to share this via email

Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado and Timbaland are releasing a brand new track.

Timbaland took to Instagram to confirm the musical trio — who last released “Give It to Me” in 2007 — would be dropping their latest track next week.

“WE BACK 👀👀👀🤯🤯🤯 @nellyfurtado @justintimberlake 🤯🤯🤯 DA KING 👑 HAS RETURN !!!! 09/1/23,” Timbaland captioned the video shared on social media.

The clip opened with the words, “The Time Has Come”, before videos of Timbaland, Timberlake and Furtado performing together, as well as multiple headlines written about the trio flashed up on screen.

Fans will have to wait until September 1 to hear the track, with Timbaland not revealing the title either.

As well as sharing the news on her Instagram Story, Furtado took to TikTok to share a clip of herself lip syncing in Spanish while being quizzed with fake microphones.

She captioned the vid, “POV when you have new music coming.”

Timbaland previously teased the reunion, posting a snap of the trio with the caption: “Da dream team 👀👀👀🚀🚀🚀🚀 @justintimberlake @nellyfurtado”