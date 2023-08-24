On Wednesday, country music’s power couple, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, stole the show at the 2023 ACM (Academy of Country Music) Honors red carpet.

Wearing a suave white suit, McGraw, 56, honoured with the ACM Icon Award, walked the carpet alongside his chart-topping wife, who stunned in a figure-hugging black mini dress.

It’s no wonder McGraw, who is dropping his new album Standing Room Only this Friday, is being honoured with the coveted award title as throughout his career; he’s seen 10 of his 16 studio albums hit the top spot on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart since his debut in 1994.

The couple first met in 1994 at a gig in Nashville, and their paths crossed again when Hill opened for McGraw’s 1996 Spontaneous Combustion tour. They married the following year.

While speaking with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman earlier this month, McGraw discussed their enduring relationship: “I don’t know if there’s a key. We always say we’re 27 years coming up, it’s like 96 in show business. It’s almost like dog years.”

“We just made a commitment early on, when we first decided we were getting married and having kids, that we wouldn’t just walk out the door when problems arose,” he continued.

The couple, who share three daughters — Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24 and Audrey, 21 — also sought to raise children who maintained an unbreakable lease on life.

“Faith and I were going to raise our girls to be strong, independent and fierce and have their own minds and have their own opinions,” he shared. “And sometimes I go, ‘Dang, do we want them to be that independent and strong?’ But yeah, we’re so proud of them.”

The 2023 ACM Awards will air on Fox in September.