The Weeknd got a bit of a shock when he turned the microphone to a fan at a recent concert.

In a clip that’s since gone viral on TikTok, the Canadian artist briefly let a fan in the audience join him in singing his hit “Out Of Time”, only to get a rude awakening.

The Weeknd starts off the clip singing the song, before turning the microphone toward the fan, whose screeching voice is immediately apparent.

Instantly, The Weeknd seems to realize just how terrible the fan’s voice is, making a face as he pulls back the mic to move on.

“he was like ‘never again!'” wrote one fan in the comments, while another added, “He was like ‘yep and you know what? that’s on me for trying this.'”

The clip also spread on Twitter, where fans made jokes about the singer’s hilarious reaction.

THIS IS KILLING ME LOL https://t.co/HLo98ZqzCg pic.twitter.com/jIloCUd83D — livia ✮ chanyeols girl (@sehunyonces) August 24, 2023

he's definitely cutting this one out of the documentary 💀😭 https://t.co/tTPtcWjjNj — the goatknd 🌅 (@stargirlhoursx2) August 23, 2023

The Weeknd has been on his After Hours Til Dawn tour since July 2022, and has most recently been touring through Europe, hitting cities like Munich, Warsaw and Tallinn.

Next month he will be heading off to South America before travelling to Australia and New Zealand in November and December.