Shania Twain thinks country music might be “more sensitive” now that it ever has been in her lifetime amid the controversy surrounding certain artists.

Divisive tracks such as Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” and Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North of Richmond” have been hitting headlines lately.

In a recent interview with The Messenger, Twain was asked, “Right now, there’s so much debate about who country music speaks for, who’s represented in the genre. What do you think of that discussion?”

The Canadian hitmaker responded, “I don’t know whether it’s more sensitive than it’s ever been in my lifetime, but it’s certainly a very sensitive time for everyone.

“As a race, as a human race, we’re all being put through so many stresses. I know with my family, we talk about things, we get confused, sometimes we have to talk things through and really try to understand. So I’m not surprised that there’s a lot of divide on many levels.”

She continued, “But I think in the end that if you put love first — if you really, really do — and you put inclusion first, you will find the right answer. I have a bleeding heart; I have a hard time understanding hate.

“We need each other. So it makes me sad that we have all of this conflict, but we have to just appeal to our humanity, our love and the goodness in ourselves.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Twain spoke about “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” being influenced by drag queens.

She said of the attacks the drag community has been facing, “I find it sad that there’s so much room and time to criticize each other and to judge each other for our personal decisions and choices.

“The only place I could feel safe wearing anything form-fitting was in a gay club. How can that be right? So I’m a bit sentimental about how it feels to not be accepted and to be objectified or judged, or not being able to be yourself and who you truly are. Of course you have to be who you truly are. That goes without saying.”