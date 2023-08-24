Rachel Uchitel is spilling the tea on one of her flings.

On the latest episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, the nightclub owner and former mistress of Tiger Woods revealed she once had a relationship with Paul “PK” Kemsley.

According to Uchitel, she and Kemsley, who is now married to “Real Housewives of Beverley Hills” star Dorit Kemsley, back “when he was divorcing” his first wife, Loretta Gold.

She explained that PK would regular come to her nightclubs in New York and Las Vegas, spending big on bottle service.

“He would come in with his friends from London and New York and sometimes Dubai, and he would spend some money, and I would help him with his clients. We developed a friendship over a year,” she said, adding that PK “would always kind of try and date” her, though at the time she wasn’t interested.

Quickly, PK became Uchitel’s “no. 1 bottle service customer” and was the first person to spend $250,000 in bottle service in one night at her Vegas club.

“No one at the time had done that,” she explained. “I worked at Tao at the time, and he spent all this money. It was a big deal in the bottle service industry, in nightclubs in general. It was the most money anyone had spent on one table in an evening.”

Over time, PK ended up spending more time and money at her clubs.

“He was throwing out money on the dance floor, and he was buying the whole room [bottles],” Uchitel said. “Another time when he came in, he spent $400,000, so that was not the last time he did that. So he became known as one of our biggest spenders. In New York, I brought him to Tenjune one night for my birthday, and he spent $75,000. In our Manhattan club Marquee, I think he spent $125,000.”

She added, “I mean, he spent over a million dollars in my presence on alcohol.”

Over time, their friendship grew into something more, Uchitel recalled.

“I really protected him. I wanted to make sure he was safe. I cared about him as a person, so we developed a completely safe, loving friendship first, so I didn’t see him for what he looked like at all,” she said. “I saw him as a person and then I don’t know what happened. I just kind of fell in love with him and then, out of nowhere, I was like, ‘I love this guy.’ Then I started dating him long distance.”

Asked if he was a good kisser, Uchitel admitted, “I don’t really remember, quite frankly. He is a wonderful guy. He really is. He’s very fun. He’s a gregarious, exciting guy that when he walks in the room, everything’s more exciting because he’s around.”

She added, “The intimate stuff is not where he performs the best, but his personality is so engaging and wonderful.”