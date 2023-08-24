Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Dua Lipa might want kids one day, but for now, she’s concentrating on her new music.

The singer — who is dating Romain Gavras — was asked whether she plans to have children one day during an interview with Vogue France.

Lipa — who recently confirmed her next album will be released in 2024 — responded, “Hmm, maybe. But nothing’s planned! The only baby I’m thinking about is my new album.”

The reporter pointed out that many people are unsure whether they want kids these days, questioning whether that’s “because the world has become too dangerous and the future seems too bleak.”

Lipa shared, “Of course, the modern world is crazy. But, beyond that, I think that women have acquired a place in society that was forbidden before.

“And yet, has the desire to have children disappeared? I think women want to do things at their own pace, and not feel guilty for thinking of themselves.

“For me, when the moment is right, I will know. But, until then, I have other priorities. I want to continue making the most of my youth.”

Lipa just celebrated her birthday, turning 28 on August 22.

