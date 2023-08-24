As summer comes to an end, Salma Hayek is still sizzling.
The Mexican-American actress, 56, sipped her coffee back in a spicy Instagram pic shared on Wednesday.
Donning a black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline, the “House of Gucci” actress stared directly into the camera – her eyes hidden behind black sunglasses – as she collected in some sunbeams.
The star, who recently caught the attention of Toronto’s Drake with her bikini-clad Instagram photos, completed her look with shiny black heels and a beige beach hat.
“Who likes coffee? ☕️ ¿A quién le gusta el café? ☕️” she rhetorically asked in the caption of the pic.
Hayek continued to catch the attention of fellow stars, with “Avatar 2” actress Zoe Saldaña replying in the comments: “🙋🏽♀️ I need to get me a pair of coffee Mugs like yours”.
Sharon Stone chimed in with her compliments to the actress, writing: “You are a hot cup of Java lady 😍😂”.
Hayek has become the swimsuit queen recently, even honouring National Bikini Day with poolside photos.