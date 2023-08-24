A futuristic dilemma tests one couple.

On Thursday, Amazon Studios debuted the official trailer for the upcoming sci-fi drama “FOE”, starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre.

READ MORE: First Look At Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal In Dystopian Drama ‘Foe’

Amazon Studios

“Hen (Ronan) & Junior (Mescal) farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal,” the official description reads.

As the trailer for the film, which is set in the year 2065, reveals the proposal is to send Junior up to a space station for an extended period while his wife stays behind.

READ MORE: Paul Mescal Landed ‘Gladiator 2’ Role After Producers Saw Women Fawning Over Him Shirtless In Play Onstage

To make up for Junior’s absence, he will be replaced on Earth by a biochemical duplicate who can take care of Hen.

In order to create the duplicate, Pierre’s character Terrance pays frequent visits to the couple in order to interview Junior and collect as much data as possible to help configure the replacement.

Directed by Garth Davis (“Lion”), the film was co-written by Davis and Canadian author Iain Reid, upon whose novel the film is based. Reid also wrote the novel I’m Thinking of Ending Things, which was made into a film by director Charlie Kaufman in 2020.

“FOE” is set to premiere at the New York Film Festival before its theatrical release on Oct. 6.