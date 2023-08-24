David Ayer feels done in by the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

The “Suicide Squad” director recently opened up about his relationship to the blockbuster action series after co-writing the 2001 original.

On the new episode of Jon Bernthal’s “Real Ones” podcast, the filmmaker revealed that he hasn’t been compensated the way he believes he should have for his role in kickstarting the franchise.

“Biggest franchise in Hollywood, and I don’t have any of it,” Ayer said. “I got nothing to show for it, nothing, because of the way the business works.”

Released in 2001, “The Fast and the Furious” was inspired by a late-’90s Vibe magazine article about the underground street racing scene in New York.

Writers Gary Scott Thompson and Erik Bergquist originally developed the idea into a screenplay, and Ayer was brought aboard afterward to rework the script.

“When I got that script, that s— was set in New York, it was all Italian kids, right?” Ayer said. “I’m like, ‘Bro, I’m not gonna take it unless I can set it in L.A. and make it look like the people I know in L.A., right?’ So then I started, like, writing in people of colour, and writing in the street stuff, and writing in the culture, and no one knew s**t about street racing at the time.”

He continued, “I went to a shop in the Valley and met with like the first guys that were doing the hacking of the fuel curves for the injectors and stuff like that, and they had just figured it out and they were showing it, and I’m like, ‘Oh f**k yeah, I’m gonna put that in the movie.'”

After 11 films in the Vin Diesel-starring franchise, and over $7 billion earned worldwide, Ayer said that he’s felt cut out of the success.

“The narrative is I didn’t do s**t, right?” he said. “It’s like people hijack narratives, control narratives, create narratives to empower themselves, right? And because I was always an outsider and because, like, I don’t go to the f**king parties. I don’t go to the meals, I don’t do any of that stuff.”

Ayer added, “The people that did were able to control and manage narratives because they’re socialized in that part of the problem. I was never socialized in that part of the problem so I was always like the dark, creative dude, beware.”