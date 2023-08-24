Ed Sheeran is having a productive year.

On Thursday, the singer announced his second album of 2023, Autumn Variations, revealing that the record will be available Sept. 29.

The album follows the May 5th release of Sheeran’s previous album – (Subtract), and sees him re-team with producer Aaron Dessner, of The National.

Dessner has gained a high profile as a producer after working with Taylor Swift on her recent albums, as well as singer Gracie Abrams.

“Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes. After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head or imploded,” said Sheeran in a statement about the new album.

“When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on,” he continued, “and when I learned about my friends’ different situations, I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time. There were highs of falling in love and new friendships among lows of heartbreak, depression, loneliness and confusion.”

Finally, he added, “My dad and brother told me about a composer called Elgar, who composed ‘Enigma Variations’, where each of the 14 compositions were about a different one of his friends. This is what inspired me to make this album. When I recorded ‘Subtract’ with Aaron Dessner, we clicked immediately. We wrote and recorded non-stop and this album was born out of that partnership. I feel he has captured the feeling of autumn so wonderfully in his sonics and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

Autumn Variations track list:

1. “Magical”

2. “England”

3. “Amazing”

4. “Plastic Bag”

5. “Blue”

6. “American Town”

7. “That’s on Me”

8. “Page”

9. “Midnight”

10. “Spring”

11. “Punchline”

12. “When Will I Be Alright”

13. “The Day I Was Born”

14. “Head > Heels”