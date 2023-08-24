The adidas Samba is undeniably the “it” sneaker of 2023 — and adidas, in general, is always serving classic and chic styles.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are just two of the major-league celebs who’ve been spotted strutting in the iconic adidas Samba style in recent months, often pairing the shoe with street-style aesthetics like high-waisted denim, flowy buttoned-down blouses and leather jackets.

Over on Amazon Canada, you can find a stylish variety of the signature shoe in many colours, styles and aesthetics to fit your personal style preference. Even if you can’t get a pair, there’s still a giant range of adidas shoes that channel the Samba style.

(L-R): Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Adidas Shoes, Adidas Samba — Photos (L-R): Gotham/GC Images, Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Amazon

Samba Boots — Photo: Amazon

Stomp your style anywhere you go with these Sambo Women’s Boots. Though they veer off from the typical Samba style, they still have a long-lasting impact. Priced between $182-290, depending on the sizes. Available in sizes 6-8.5.

Unisex adidas Samba OG — Photo: Amazon

Similar to the styles rocked by Kendall and Hailey, these Unisex Samba Sneakers completely embody that undeniably chic and cool Samba look. Priced at $291, it is available in three colours and sizes 6-9.5.

Mens

adidas Mens Samba — Photo: Amazon

Available in black and white, these are the go-to Samba sneakers for every sneakerhead’s closet. Priced at $108-$234 depending on the size. Available in sizes 6.5-14.

adidas Samba Originals — Photo: Amazon

These OG Sambas are the classic footballer look with the fresh aesthetic of a 2023 sneaker. Depending on the size, they’re priced at $125-$312.

Similar Options

Adidas Grand Court — Photo: Amazon

A more affordable and effortlessly trendy classic is the Womens Adidas Grant Court sneaker, priced at $70-$94 depending on the size and style. Many of these sneakers contain a variety of graphics, from floral prints to cheetah stripes.

adidas Womens Cloudfoam — Photo: Amazon

For a softer approach to the Sambas look, try the adidas women Cloudfoam shoes, which pair pastel colours and a cloud foam comfort sock liner. Available in sizes 6 & 9 on Amazon Canada for $89.

adidas Campus Shoes — Photo: Amazon

This chunkier look is still a classic take on the iconic adidas sneaker. Available in sizes 6, 7 and 9, priced at $130-$140.

adidas Gazelle Sneakers — Photo: Amazon

Add that vibrant pop of colour to your shoe closet with a pair of these adidas Womens Gazelle Sneakers, available in sizes 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, and 8, priced at $130.