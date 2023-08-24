The adidas Samba is undeniably the “it” sneaker of 2023 — and adidas, in general, is always serving classic and chic styles.
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are just two of the major-league celebs who’ve been spotted strutting in the iconic adidas Samba style in recent months, often pairing the shoe with street-style aesthetics like high-waisted denim, flowy buttoned-down blouses and leather jackets.
Over on Amazon Canada, you can find a stylish variety of the signature shoe in many colours, styles and aesthetics to fit your personal style preference. Even if you can’t get a pair, there’s still a giant range of adidas shoes that channel the Samba style.
adidas Samba Women’s Boots
Stomp your style anywhere you go with these Sambo Women’s Boots. Though they veer off from the typical Samba style, they still have a long-lasting impact. Priced between $182-290, depending on the sizes. Available in sizes 6-8.5.
adidas Unisex Samba OG Shoes
Similar to the styles rocked by Kendall and Hailey, these Unisex Samba Sneakers completely embody that undeniably chic and cool Samba look. Priced at $291, it is available in three colours and sizes 6-9.5.
Mens
adidas Samba Classic Men’s Shoe
Available in black and white, these are the go-to Samba sneakers for every sneakerhead’s closet. Priced at $108-$234 depending on the size. Available in sizes 6.5-14.
adidas Originals Mens Samba OG Sneaker
These OG Sambas are the classic footballer look with the fresh aesthetic of a 2023 sneaker. Depending on the size, they’re priced at $125-$312.
Similar Options
Adidas Womens Grand Court Shoes
A more affordable and effortlessly trendy classic is the Womens Adidas Grant Court sneaker, priced at $70-$94 depending on the size and style. Many of these sneakers contain a variety of graphics, from floral prints to cheetah stripes.
adidas Grand Court Womens Cloudfoam
For a softer approach to the Sambas look, try the adidas women Cloudfoam shoes, which pair pastel colours and a cloud foam comfort sock liner. Available in sizes 6 & 9 on Amazon Canada for $89.
adidas Originals Womens Campus Shoes
This chunkier look is still a classic take on the iconic adidas sneaker. Available in sizes 6, 7 and 9, priced at $130-$140.
adidas Womens Gazelle Sneakers
Add that vibrant pop of colour to your shoe closet with a pair of these adidas Womens Gazelle Sneakers, available in sizes 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, and 8, priced at $130.
