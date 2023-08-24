Click to share this via email

North West is a fan of her dad Kanye’s style.

The 10-year-old shared a TikTok clip this week on her and her mom’s account, with her donning an orange-and-blue striped sweater that was almost identical to the one Kanye wore for an appearance on MTV’s “TRL” in 2004.

The rapper released his album The College Dropout that year.

North captured the fun clip — featuring her mom Kim and some friends — during their trip to Tokyo.

The group lip synced to a version of Kanye’s duet with Estelle, “American Boy”, in the vid.

The clip comes after North — who previously stepped out in one of Kanye’s old jackets at Paris Fashion Week in July 2022 — showed off her long pink and black braids in Japan.

Kanye West during a visit to MTV’s “TRL” – February 10, 2004 at MTV Studios, Times Square in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty)

Kim shared a vid on her Instagram profile, in which she said: “Look at these braids!” referring to them as “double dutch braids.”

They were even long enough for some jump rope, with Kim skipping over the hair in another clip.

She captioned the post, “I don’t know how to act my age; I’ve never been this old before…🤷🏻‍♀️”