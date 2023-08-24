Click to share this via email

The best in Latin music are being recognized.

On Thursday, the finalist were announced for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards, airing live on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Leading this year’s finalists is Mexican singer and songwriter Peso Pluma, who appears in 21 categories, including Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Top Latin Album of the Year and more.

Bad Bunny – Photo: Courtesy of the Billboard Latin Music Awards

Behind him, tied for second place, are Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera, with 15 entries each, including Artist of the Year.

Grupo Frontera – Photo: Courtesy of the Billboard Latin Music Awards

Karol G is a finalist in 13 categories, including Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year and Hot Latin Song of the Year.

Karol G – Photo: Courtesy of the Billboard Latin Music Awards

Colombian pop superstar Shakira is up for 12 categories, including Latin Pop Artist of the Year and Latin Pop Song of the Year.

Shakira – Photo: Courtesy of the Billboard Latin Music Awards

Other finalists include Fuerza Regida, Eslabon Armado, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía and Bizarrap.

The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards are based on the chart period from August 13, 2022 through August 12, 2023.

Check out the full list of finalists:

CATEGORĺAS DE ARTISTAS /

OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES

Artista del Año / Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New:

Bizarrap

Chino Pacas

Grupo Frontera

Peso Pluma

Yng Lvcas

Gira del Año / Tour of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Grupo Firme

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Artista Crossover del Año

Crossover Artist of the Year:

Justin Timberlake

Lil Jon

Maître Gims

Marshmello

Sean Paul

Global 200 Artista Latino del Año

Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Feid

Grupo Frontera

Karol G

Peso Pluma

CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES

SONGS CATEGORIES

Global 200 Canción Latina del Año

Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Bizarrap & Quevedo, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

“Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

“Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny

Feid

Junior H

Natanael Cano

Peso Pluma

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira

Young Miko

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Grupo Marca Registrada

Yahritza y Su Esencia

“Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

DEL

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Canción del Año, Latin Airplay

Latin Airplay Song of the Year:

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”

Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”

Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150”

Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay

Latín Airplay Label of the Year:

Lizos

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Canción del Año, Streaming

Streaming Song of the Year:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”

Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES

ALBUM CATEGORIES

“Top Latin Album” del Año

Top Latin Album of the Year:

· Fuerza Regida, Pa Que Hablen: I.

· Ivan Cornejo, Dañado

· Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito

· Peso Pluma, Génesis

· Rauw Alejandro, Saturno

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny

Ivan Cornejo

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Romeo Santos

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Yuridia

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Marca Registrada

Maná

“Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:

Del

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

CATEGORĺA LATIN POP

LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

Becky G

Enrique Iglesias

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra

Shakira

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Camila

Enanitos Verdes

Maná

Piso 21

Reik

Canción “Latin Pop” del Año

Latin Pop Song of the Year:

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Maluma, “Junio”

Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro, “Beso”

Sebastián Yatra, “Una Noche Sin Pensar”

“Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

Dale Play

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

WK

Álbum “Latin Pop” del Año

Latin Pop Album of the Year:

Camilo, De Adentro Pa Afuera

Morat, Si Ayer Fuera Hoy

Piso 21, 777

Selena, Moonchild Mixes

Tini, Cupido

“Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

Columbia

RCA

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

CATEGORĺA TROPICAL /

TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Artista Tropical del Año, Solista

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

Elvis Crespo

Luis Figueroa

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Gente de Zona

La Sonora Dinamita

Los Ángeles Azules

Monchy & Alexandra

Canción Tropical del Año

Tropical Song of the Year:

Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”

Marshmello & Manuel Turizo, “El Merengue”

Romeo Santos & Rosalía, “El Pañuelo”

Rosalía, “Despechá”

Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”

“Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:

Columbia

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

WK

“Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

Discos Fuentes

Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Universal Music Enterprises

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO

REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

Carin León

Ivan Cornejo

Junior H

Natanael Cano

Peso Pluma

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

La Maquinaria Norteña

Canción Regional Mexicana del Año

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Carin León & Grupo Frontera, “Que Vuelvas”

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”

Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”

“Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:

Afinarte

Lizos

Remex

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Eslabon Armado, Desvelado

Fuerza Regida , Pa Que Hablen: I.

Fuerza Regida, Sigan Hablando: II.

Ivan Cornejo, Dañado

Peso Pluma, Génesis

“Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:

Del

Manzana

Rancho Humilde

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

CATEGORÍA LATIN RHYTHM

LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES

Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, solista

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Feid

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Cartel de Santa

Mambo Kingz

The Rudeboyz

Wisin & Yandel

Zion & Lennox

Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Bizarrap & Quevedo, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”

Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:

Republic

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del Año

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

· Anuel AA, LLNM2

· Eladio Carrión, 3MEN2 KBRN

· Feid, Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo: Te Pirateamos El Álbum

· Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito

· Rauw Alejandro, Saturno

“Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

Interscope Geffen A&M

Real Hasta La Muerte

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR/EDITORA WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES

Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera

MAG

Pedro Tovar

Peso Pluma

Editora del Año / Publisher of the Year:

11ONCE Music, BMI

Double P Publishing, BMI

Prajin Miusic Publishing, BMI

Sony Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI

Street Mob Publishing, BMI

Corporación Editora del Año

Publishing Corporation of the Year:

BMG

Kobalt Music

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music

Warner Chappell Music

Productor del Año / Producer of the Year: