The best in Latin music are being recognized.
On Thursday, the finalist were announced for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards, airing live on Thursday, Oct. 5.
Leading this year’s finalists is Mexican singer and songwriter Peso Pluma, who appears in 21 categories, including Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Top Latin Album of the Year and more.
Behind him, tied for second place, are Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera, with 15 entries each, including Artist of the Year.
Karol G is a finalist in 13 categories, including Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year and Hot Latin Song of the Year.
Colombian pop superstar Shakira is up for 12 categories, including Latin Pop Artist of the Year and Latin Pop Song of the Year.
Other finalists include Fuerza Regida, Eslabon Armado, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía and Bizarrap.
The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards are based on the chart period from August 13, 2022 through August 12, 2023.
Check out the full list of finalists:
CATEGORĺAS DE ARTISTAS /
OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES
Artista del Año / Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Karol G
- Peso Pluma
Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New:
- Bizarrap
- Chino Pacas
- Grupo Frontera
- Peso Pluma
- Yng Lvcas
Gira del Año / Tour of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
- Daddy Yankee
- Grupo Firme
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Artista Crossover del Año
Crossover Artist of the Year:
- Justin Timberlake
- Lil Jon
- Maître Gims
- Marshmello
- Sean Paul
Global 200 Artista Latino del Año
Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Grupo Frontera
- Karol G
- Peso Pluma
CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES
SONGS CATEGORIES
Global 200 Canción Latina del Año
Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
- Bizarrap & Quevedo, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
- Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
“Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
“Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Junior H
- Natanael Cano
- Peso Pluma
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
- Becky G
- Karol G
- Rosalía
- Shakira
- Young Miko
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Grupo Marca Registrada
- Yahritza y Su Esencia
“Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
- DEL
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Canción del Año, Latin Airplay
Latin Airplay Song of the Year:
- Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
- Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
- Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”
- Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150”
Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay
Latín Airplay Label of the Year:
- Lizos
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
- Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
Canción del Año, Streaming
Streaming Song of the Year:
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”
- Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES
ALBUM CATEGORIES
“Top Latin Album” del Año
Top Latin Album of the Year:
· Fuerza Regida, Pa Que Hablen: I.
· Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
· Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito
· Peso Pluma, Génesis
· Rauw Alejandro, Saturno
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
- Bad Bunny
- Ivan Cornejo
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
- Romeo Santos
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
- Yuridia
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Aventura
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Marca Registrada
- Maná
“Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
- Del
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
CATEGORĺA LATIN POP
LATIN POP CATEGORIES
Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Becky G
- Enrique Iglesias
- Rosalía
- Sebastián Yatra
- Shakira
Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Camila
- Enanitos Verdes
- Maná
- Piso 21
- Reik
Canción “Latin Pop” del Año
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
- Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
- Maluma, “Junio”
- Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro, “Beso”
- Sebastián Yatra, “Una Noche Sin Pensar”
“Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
- Dale Play
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
- WK
Álbum “Latin Pop” del Año
Latin Pop Album of the Year:
- Camilo, De Adentro Pa Afuera
- Morat, Si Ayer Fuera Hoy
- Piso 21, 777
- Selena, Moonchild Mixes
- Tini, Cupido
“Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
- Columbia
- RCA
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
CATEGORĺA TROPICAL /
TROPICAL CATEGORIES
Artista Tropical del Año, Solista
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Elvis Crespo
- Luis Figueroa
- Marc Anthony
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Aventura
- Gente de Zona
- La Sonora Dinamita
- Los Ángeles Azules
- Monchy & Alexandra
Canción Tropical del Año
Tropical Song of the Year:
- Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
- Marshmello & Manuel Turizo, “El Merengue”
- Romeo Santos & Rosalía, “El Pañuelo”
- Rosalía, “Despechá”
- Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”
“Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
- Columbia
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- WK
“Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año
Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
- Discos Fuentes
- Sony Music Latin
- The Orchard
- Universal Music Enterprises
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO
REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Carin León
- Ivan Cornejo
- Junior H
- Natanael Cano
- Peso Pluma
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- La Maquinaria Norteña
Canción Regional Mexicana del Año
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
- Carin León & Grupo Frontera, “Que Vuelvas”
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”
- Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”
“Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
- Afinarte
- Lizos
- Remex
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
- Eslabon Armado, Desvelado
- Fuerza Regida, Pa Que Hablen: I.
- Fuerza Regida, Sigan Hablando: II.
- Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
- Peso Pluma, Génesis
“Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
- Del
- Manzana
- Rancho Humilde
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
CATEGORÍA LATIN RHYTHM
LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES
Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, solista
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Bad Bunny
- Daddy Yankee
- Feid
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Cartel de Santa
- Mambo Kingz
- The Rudeboyz
- Wisin & Yandel
- Zion & Lennox
Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”
- Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
- Bizarrap & Quevedo, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”
- Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150”
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
- Republic
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del Año
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
· Anuel AA, LLNM2
· Eladio Carrión, 3MEN2 KBRN
· Feid, Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo: Te Pirateamos El Álbum
· Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito
· Rauw Alejandro, Saturno
“Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
- Interscope Geffen A&M
- Real Hasta La Muerte
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR/EDITORA WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES
Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
- Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera
- MAG
- Pedro Tovar
- Peso Pluma
Editora del Año / Publisher of the Year:
- 11ONCE Music, BMI
- Double P Publishing, BMI
- Prajin Miusic Publishing, BMI
- Sony Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI
- Street Mob Publishing, BMI
Corporación Editora del Año
Publishing Corporation of the Year:
- BMG
- Kobalt Music
- Sony Music Publishing
- Universal Music
- Warner Chappell Music
Productor del Año / Producer of the Year:
- Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera
- Ernesto ‘Neto’ Fernández
- Jimmy Humilde
- MAG
- Ovy On The Drums