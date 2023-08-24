Click to share this via email

50 Cent wasn’t impressed with his character’s “The Expendables 4” poster.

The rapper took to Instagram to share the image, questioning whether bosses ran out of cash when they got to him.

50 — who stars as Easy Day in the upcoming flick — wrote, “👀WTF did we run out of money? Why my head look like it ain’t connected to my body.

“I bet they are gonna make @officialslystallone look great. SMH.”

Stallone stars as Barney Ross in the movie, alongside actors including Jason Statham, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Iko Uwais, Levy Tran and more.

A synopsis for the fourth flick reads, “The Expendables will square up against: an arms dealer who commands the might of a massive private army.”

“The Expendables 4” is set to hit theatres September 22.