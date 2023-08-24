Jamie Foxx has lined up his next role.

According to Deadline, the actor will star in the upcoming comedy “Not Another Church Movie”, co-starring Mickey Rourke.

READ MORE: Jamie Foxx Plays A Game Of Pickleball With Olympic Volleyball Star Casey Patterson

In the film, Foxx will play God opposite Rourke’s Devil in the story of a young man given a holy mission from God to inspire his community.

The film also stars Kevin Daniels as Taylor Pharry, the man on the mission, as well as Vivica A. Fox, Tisha Campbell, Jasmine Guy, Kyla Pratt and Lamorne Morris.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Foxx be a part of this hilarious comedy and bring his incredible talent to the role of God, working with Foxx and Johnny Mack was a true blessing,” said producer James Michael Cummings in a statement to Deadline. “This film is a unique blend of new and established talent, and we can’t wait to hear the laughs and for audiences to see the magic that happens on the big screen. This movie will not disappoint.”

READ MORE: Jamie Foxx Says He’s ‘Finally Starting’ To Feel Like Himself Again After Going On ‘Dark’ Journey Amid Health Scare

The film was shot prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and is reportedly planned for release later this year.

“Not Another Church Movie” is written and directed by Johnny Mack.