Katharine McPhee is back on tour.

This week, the singer joined husband David Foster onstage as he played piano accompaniment for her duet with Erich Bergen.

It was the first time McPhee has performed with her husband since leaving the David Foster & Friends Asia Tour early due to the death of their nanny earlier in August.

Bergen posted photos and video of the performance on his Instagram feed, showing the trio performing the Frankie Valli classic “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”.

On August 11, McPhee and Foster shared a statement on Instagram announcing the “horrible tragedy” in their family, adding that McPhee would be departing the tour for the time being.

It was then reported by TMZ that their son’s nanny, 55, had been killed in a traffic collision when an 84-year-old driver crashed into a car dealership service centre, colliding with multiple people.

Foster and McPhee’s nanny was a customer at the service centre and was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Two employees were also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.