It takes much more than a messy on-stage mistake to embarrass a Jonas.

Joe Jonas, 34, who recently took over Toronto with The Tour – along with Kevin and Nick – racked up a flurry of headlines over the last couple of weeks when he admitted to “s–tting [his] pants” during a concert while wearing white pants.

However, he doesn’t mind having one of his most notable public mess-ups as a point of public conversation.

Speaking with People in a conversation published on Thursday, the middle JoBro stated his thoughts clearly: “It’s quite fun for me. I like people to come up with their own idea of what it was.”

Joe shared the embarrassing moment while chatting up KIIS FM’s “Will & Woody” radio show last month, explaining that four years ago the unthinkable went down while performing, and he had to endure a “mid-wardrobe sh– change during the set.”

During the chat with People, his brothers understandably poked fun at him, with Kevin remarking: “It was hilarious. It’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened in your career.”

Joe finds the moment to playfully be a peak of his media presence, stating: “I made it guys… Now’s your time, now’s your opportunity to try to top it.”

The JoBros’ next stop on The Tour is Chicago, Illinois, this Friday, eventually wrapping up on October 16 in Orlando, Florida.