Westlife’s Mark Feehily is sharing a positive health update ahead of the band’s first ever tour of North America.

ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante caught up with Feehily alongside his bandmates, Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan, for an exclusive chat about their sold out Toronto shows.

“I’m feeling great. I wouldn’t have come back unless all of the doctors and everybody gave me the go-ahead,” said Feehily.

The 43-year-old singer missed out on a number of Westlife’s concerts last year due to health issues and recovering from surgery.

“I just have to take it easy when I’m not on stage and stuff like that because I’m still finding my feet a little bit,” he continued. “As I said, I wouldn’t have came back unless I felt completely ready.”

Westlife will embark on their historic tour of North America next year, featuring stops in Toronto, Boston, New York and Chicago.

“The USA was always a pipe dream, as as was Canada,” said Byrne. “We’ve briefly been in both markets through the years, so when this prospect came up [we knew] this would be amazing for us.”

He explained, “Not only are we getting to play these iconic venues and iconic cities, but it feels like the band is growing.”

Filan admits that the group “didn’t expect” tickets for the tour to sell out so fast, while Egan revealed that the group is “pushing” for a Canadian tour that will allow them to perform for fans in places like Vancouver and Montreal.

Meanwhile, the band also revealed what their children think of their music.

“The younger ones think it’s cool, the older ones think it’s not cool,” joked Egan.

Byrne shared the warning that his kids give him before concerts saying, “Now dad when you’re up on those big screens, please don’t shake your ass or wear those tight jeans because I’ve got friends!”

The group concluded by telling Toronto fans to expect “one hell of a party” at Meridian Hall on March 11th, 12th and 13th 2024.

Watch the full interview with Westlife below: